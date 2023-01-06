11 Omicron sub-variants detected from 124 international travelers

As many as 19,227 international passengers have been screened from 5228 flights out of which 124 individuals have tested covid positive and all patients have been kept in isolation
NEW DELHI :New Delhi: Eleven Omicron sub-variants of covid-19 virus have been sequenced in India from 124 international travellers who tested covid positive during the screening at the international ports including sea and airports, said a top health ministry official on Thursday.
These passengers returned to India from covid affected countries between 24 December to January 3.
In view of the sudden covid surge in China and other nations, the Central government commenced 2% random testing mandatory for foreign passengers on their arrival to India since 24 December last year.
“As many as 19,227 international passengers have been screened from than 5228 flights out of which 124 individuals have tested covid positive and all patients have been kept in isolation. Their samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing," said the official.
According to medical scientists, since Omicron has proven to be largely mild among the Indian population, its sub-variants may also be similar. But they advice caution and the need to follow preventive measures.
The only thing India needs to be careful is to track any new variant other than Omicron.
The genome sequencing of the positive samples revealed XBB as the most prominent Omicron sub-variant with 14 cases.
This is followed by BQ.1.1 series with 9 cases. One sample confirmed the presence of BF.7, CH.1.1 and CH.1.1.1 sub-variants.
A top INSACOG scientist said, “Genome sequencing showed Omciron sub-variants in the samples."
He added, “These variants are already circulating in India and since December particularly, CH.1.1 & CH.1.1.1."
Scientists said that at present, more than 600 sub-lineages of Omicron are circulating in India.
Recently, the Central government revised the guidelines for international travellers to India from high-risk countries in order to minimize the risk of importation of variants of covid-19.
As per the revised guidelines, there is a requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR testing to be conducted with 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.
This is for all passengers in all international flights from a group of named countries.
“People should follow utmost covid preventive measures and people should not fall into the trap of misleading information related to covid; rather they should follow direction and advisories given by government agencies on covid issues," said Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister.
Besides this, in view of the evolving trajectory of covid-19 cases in some countries especially China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan, the Central government has made covid-19 negative report mandatory for transiting passengers through these countries irrespective of their originating country to present a covid-19 report before coming to any Indian airports.
