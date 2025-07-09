12 expert-backed tips to help you stop overthinking and increase productivity

Have you ever found yourself caught in a loop of thoughts only to feel stressed in the end? Overthinking is something many of us do without even noticing, especially when we are under pressure. It can slow down your work, make decisions harder, and leave you feeling mentally drained by the end of the day. The good news is, overthinking is a habit you can change. With the right strategies, you can train your mind to stay focused and calm. Here are some expert-backed tips to help you clear the mental clutter and make your day feel lighter and more manageable.

Advertisement

How to stop overthinking? Here are 12 simple and effective tips to help calm your mind and ease the cycle of constant worrying and overthinking:

1. Set boundaries It is normal to think about problems, but doing it for too long can make you feel stuck. “Try setting a time limit for how long you will think about a certain issue, maybe 10 or 15 minutes. After that, gently shift your attention to something else,” suggests psychiatrist and counselling therapist Dr Ruhi Satija. This helps prevent your thoughts from going on too long.

2. Journal your thoughts Writing down your thoughts can be surprisingly powerful. It helps you identify what is really bothering you and brings clarity. You might even start to notice certain patterns or triggers. Over time, journaling makes it easier to manage those feelings.

Advertisement

3. Accept that nobody's perfect Many times, we overthink because we are afraid of making mistakes. But it is important to remember that no one is perfect. Everyone makes errors, and that is part of life. Accepting this can take some pressure off your mind and help you relax.

4. Find a new perspective Sometimes we get stuck seeing a situation in only one way. Try to look at things differently. Dr Satija says, “Ask yourself if the problem is that big or not. A small change in how you see something can make a big difference in how you feel about it.”

5. Take a break A change of environment can help clear your thoughts. Taking a short break, even for a day or two, can help your mind feel refreshed. It does not have to be far or expensive. Even a walk in a new park or spending time away from screens can give your brain the rest it needs.

Advertisement

6. Relax with a head massage Head massages are not only relaxing, but they also help reduce tightness in the head, neck, and shoulders. These are areas where stress often builds up. According to a study in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, regular head massages can help calm the body and mind.

7. Try yoga Yoga is a gentle way to relax both your body and mind. Child’s Pose is a simple position that helps you feel grounded and safe. Spending a few quiet minutes in this pose can reduce stress and help you feel more centered.

Yoga gives mental clarity.

Advertisement

8. Use music therapy Music has a strong effect on how we feel. A study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology shows that slow and soothing music can lower your heart rate and help you feel calmer. You can also sing along to your favourite songs to help shift your focus from worry to enjoyment.

9. Move your body Physical activity helps your brain release chemicals that reduce stress. You do not need a full workout, but just stretching, walking, or light exercise can help. Moving your body regularly can improve your mood and make your thoughts feel lighter.

10. Play with a pet If you have a pet, spending time with them can be very comforting. According to Frontiers in Public Health, playing with or cuddling your pet can reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Pets also help you stay in the moment, which is a good way to stop overthinking.

Advertisement

11. Practice deep breathing Deep breathing is a simple technique that helps calm your nervous system. When you take slow, deep breaths, it tells your brain that you are safe. According to Brain Sciences, deep breathing helps balance your stress response and supports relaxation.