12 signs you're heading for burnout and need to slow down

Do you find yourself dragging through meetings or struggling to stay focused on tasks that used to excite you? Maybe you are working late nights, skipping breaks, and barely seeing your family or friends. If this sounds familiar, you are not alone. It is easy to get caught up in the hustle and forget to check in with yourself. But when this happens, it is important to recognise that it is time to take a break from busy work life. Burnout does not always show up loudly—it sneaks in slowly, leaving you feeling drained and frustrated. Knowing the early warning signs of burnout can help you take a much-needed break.

Signs you need a break Here are 12 signs that it is time to take a break from your busy work life, and ignoring them could lead to exhaustion and burnout.

1. You feel restless Even after finishing work, you cannot fully relax. Your mind keeps going over tasks, emails, or things that are still pending. This constant mental buzz can make it hard to enjoy your free time or feel like the workday is really over.

2. You are falling ill frequently If you are catching cold often or feel run-down most of the time, stress could be the reason. “Long-term work pressure affects your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off illness,” says psychiatrist Dr Santosh Bangar. Frequent sickness can be a quiet sign that your body is overwhelmed.

3. You are making careless mistakes Everyone makes mistakes, but if you notice an unusual increase in small errors, it could be due to mental fatigue. Overworking can affect your ability to focus and think clearly, leading to missed details or forgotten steps.

4. You feel less motivated Tasks you once enjoyed may now feel like a burden or boring. If getting started each morning feels like a struggle and you no longer feel excited about your goals, your energy reserves may be low. This dip in motivation is often one of the first signs of burnout.

5. You feel tired most of the time Even after a full night's sleep, if you wake up feeling drained and tired, then this constant fatigue is more than just physical. It is a sign that your body and mind are not getting enough time to rest and rejuvenate properly.

6. You are unable to focus on work “You find it hard to concentrate, get easily distracted, or forget what you were doing mid-task. This brain fog can make even simple tasks feel more difficult than they should,” explains Dr Bangar. It is a sign that your mind is tired and needs a break.

7. You struggle to balance your personal and professional life When your work starts affecting your weekends or family time, it becomes difficult to maintain a balance between personal and professional life. You may feel guilty for not doing enough in either area, creating a cycle of stress and frustration.

8. You feel irritated most of the time Small things start to annoy you more than usual, whether it is a delayed response, background noise, or the way someone speaks to you at work. If you can relate to this, irritability often stems from emotional exhaustion and is a sign that your patience is running low.

Feeling overworked can lead to stress, anxiety and more.

9. You start avoiding work or responsibilities You may notice yourself delaying tasks, avoiding emails, or constantly pushing things to later. It is not that you do not care, it is that your energy and motivation are running low. When work starts to feel overwhelming, avoidance is often your brain's sign of saying it needs a break.

10. You resent co-workers Feeling disconnected or annoyed by your team, even if they have not done anything wrong, can be a sign of burnout. “You may feel like others are not doing enough, or you might just feel too tired to engage with people at all,” says Dr Bangar.

11. You struggle to sleep If you either find it hard to fall asleep or you wake up in the middle of the night with work thoughts racing through your mind, you are under stress. Poor sleep is a common sign of stress and burnout, and this indicates that you need a break.