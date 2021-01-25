2 in 5 adults have 3 or more risk factors for NCD: Government survey

While two in five adults have three or more risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCD) in India, the status of health system in responding to the disease burden is also underscored, revealed the National Non-communicable Disease Monitoring Survey (NNMS) released on Monday.

NNMS, the largest comprehensive national Survey on risk factors and health systems preparedness of NCDs along with the framework on use of telemedicine for cancer, diabetes, heart diseases and stroke warned a ticking bomb to go off situation.

The findings further stated that more than one in every four adults and 6.2% adolescents were overweight or obese; almost three out of ten adults had raised blood pressure and 9.3% had raised blood glucose.

Conducted during the period of 2017–18, the survey results showed that more than two in five adults and one in four adolescents were doing insufficient physical activity and their average daily intake of salt was 8 gms. The survey also showed that one in every three adults and more than one-fourth proportion of men used any form of tobacco and consumed alcohol in past 12 months respectively.

The purpose of the survey was to collect reliable baseline data on key indicators (risk factors, select NCDs and health systems response) related to the National NCD monitoring framework and NCD Action Plan.

This is the first of its kind of a comprehensive survey on NCDs using standardised tools and methods, covering the age groups of 15-69 years, males and females residing in urban and rural areas of the country, the union health ministry said. The survey covered a national sample of 600 primary sampling units from 348 districts in 28 States in collaboration with eleven reputed institutions across the country.

“The survey was undertaken to provide baseline information on NCD risk factors and it highlights the need to improve comprehensive multi-sectoral approaches focussed on both prevention and management of NCDs. Regular surveillance of NCDs is critical to monitor the trends and to guide the interventions," said Harsh Vardhan, union health minister.

“A World Health Organisation (WHO) survey some years back found that 45% of NCDs are a result of physical inactivity. The Fit India Movement has gained significant momentum in generating awareness regarding this which needs to be further amplified. More gyms and exercise centers will invariably lessen the need for hospital infrastructure," said Harsh Vardhan.

The health minister also released the Framework for Telemedicine use in Management of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke in India. “Telemedicine with its components of tele-consultation, tele-monitoring, tele-triage can be integrated to build continuum of care model for major NCDs. The increasing burden of NCDs in India requires multipronged interventions that can address promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative aspects of NCD care and management," said the health minister.

“Telemedicine can bridge and link all these aspects. It can be adapted and used by medical practitioners from primary to tertiary health care level in India, through the national teleconsultation network and other similar platforms, he said adding that this will also encourage remote healthcare and minimize inconvenience to patients to travel to hospitals.

