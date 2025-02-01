Maharashtra reports 149 suspected Guillain-Barré cases, with 124 confirmed. Five fatalities have occurred, including a 36-year-old man and a 60-year-old man. Currently, 28 patients require ventilator support, primarily from Pune and surrounding areas, as stated by the Maharashtra Health Department.

Alarmingly, 28 individuals in Maharashtra are currently on ventilator support as the condition can severely affect respiratory muscles.

“Out of these, 124 patients have been confirmed to have GBS. Among the affected individuals, 28 are currently on ventilator support", Maharashtra Health Department said on Saturday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is actively investigating the outbreak, although no definitive cause has been established thus far. Initial tests have revealed the presence of the bacterium Campylobacter jejuni in some stool samples from affected patients, which is known to be associated with GBS. Experts suggest that contaminated water sources may be contributing to this surge in Guillain-Barré cases, particularly in Pune, where a cluster of infections has been noted.

Most of the cases recorded in the state are from Pune and surrounding areas.

E.coli found in water sample from Pune A total of 160 water samples from different parts of Pune city were sent to the Public Health Laboratory for chemical and biological analysis, and samples from eight water sources were found contaminated.

An official said Escherichia coli or E.coli bacteria was found in one of the samples obtained from private borewells in the Sinhgad Road area.

He said E.coli in water is a sign of faecal or animal waste contamination, and the prevalence of bacteria can lead to GBS infection.

Following the increase in GBS cases in Nanded, Kirkatwadi, Dhayari, and other localities on Sinhgad Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been collecting water samples from borewells and wells for investigations.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Symptoms Following are the symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome you should look out for:

Muscle weakness: Weakness or paralysis in the arms and legs, which can affect both sides of the body

Numbness: Tingling, numbness, or pins and needles in the hands and feet

Pain: Sharp, shooting pain in the legs or back, or muscle aches, pains, or cramps

Breathing problems: Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or paralysis of breathing muscles

Vision problems: Blurred vision or double vision

Dizziness: Feeling lightheaded or dizzy

Coordination problems: Jerky, uncoordinated movements, or problems walking

Heart and blood pressure problems: Abnormal heart rate or blood pressure, or low or high blood pressure

Digestion and bladder problems: Sluggish bowel function, difficulty with bladder control, or urine retention