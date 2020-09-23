The Punjab government in an official statement on Tuesday announced that three medical colleges in the state would be participating in the phase 3 trials of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. It is being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The trials are scheduled to commence from October 15. Two doses of the inactivated virus injection would be given to the participants within days as part of phase 3 human trials, as per the government statement.

The trials are scheduled to commence from October 15. Two doses of the inactivated virus injection would be given to the participants within days as part of phase 3 human trials, as per the government statement.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who chaired a COVID review meeting, directed the Medical Education & Research Department to ensure full care and strict adherence to all precautions during the trials with mandatory consent of the participants.

He also issued stern directions to ensure that poor persons were not pulled into trials without consent, knowledge and understanding of the possible repercussions and dangers.

Bharat Biotech, which had approached the state government a few days ago, has announced a ₹75 lakh insurance cover for the participants in case of any permanent adverse effect or death. The possible side effects of the vaccine could be fever, pain at the site of the intramuscular injection and malaise.