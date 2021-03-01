3 ways to improve Covid-19 vaccine distribution methods, suggest researchers

Several proposals have emerged offering guidelines for how to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine fairly. These include the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, a collaboration that brings together governments, companies, international organizations, and others to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, COVAX is set up so that in a first phase poor countries can vaccinate 3% of their populations, while rich countries can vaccinate up to 50%. Another sophisticated proposal, the "Fair Priority" model, suggests countries with vaccines contribute to global distribution once their COVID-19 transmission rates drop below 1.