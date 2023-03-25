30 year-old from UK unable to pee for 14 months, gets rare disease affecting young women3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 06:46 PM IST
I was extremely healthy. I had no other problems. I woke up one day and I wasn't able to wee. I was very concerned: Elle Adams
A 30-year old woman in the United Kingdom was unable to urinate for more than a year. Despite drinking a lot of liquid, she would not be able to pee, even though she felt like it. Sharing her ordeal, Elle Adams took to social media platform Instagram to say, “I was extremely healthy. I had no other problems. I woke up one day and I wasn't able to wee."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×