30-minute sleep every day for 12 years: Japanese man plans to 'double' life, shares secret to keep awake all day

A Japanese man, Daisuke Hori, sleeps just 30 minutes daily, believing it enhances productivity. He founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association to teach about sleep and health. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published3 Sep 2024, 04:46 PM IST
(Representative image: Pexels)

A Japanese man named Daisuke Hori has drastically reduced his sleep to just 30 minutes daily over the past 12 years. The 40-year-old believes that sleeping less has allowed him to "double" his life by enhancing his productivity.

According to Hori, he has conditioned his mind and body to operate well on very little sleep. He never experiences fatigue. Hori is an entrepreneur who is passionate about music, painting and mechanical design.

Hori began reducing his sleep 12 years ago to have more time for activities. Now, he sleeps just 30-45 minutes daily. He suggested that staying active or drinking coffee before meals helps keep tiredness at bay.

“As long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating, you can stave off drowsiness,” the South China Morning Post quoted him as saying.

In 2016, Hori established the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association (JSSTA). At JSSTA, he teaches about the connection between sleep and health.

He believes that those in professions requiring intense concentration, like doctors and firefighters, gain more from getting good-quality rest than from sleeping longer.

A Japanese TV show followed Hori for a few days to explore his lifestyle as an ultra-short sleeper. During one of the days, Hori woke up refreshed after just 26 minutes of sleep, went about his day and even managed a gym session.

His online profile highlights that he has trained over 2,100 individuals in extremely-short sleeping.

One of Hori's students mentioned reducing her sleep from eight hours to just 90 minutes, maintaining this routine for four years without negative effects on her skin or mental health.

What is SSS?

Short Sleeper Syndrome (SSS) is a rare condition. People with this condition usually require less sleep than the average person. Typically, they sleep for six hours or less each night but wake up feeling well-rested and energised. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this condition has no known negative effects on health.

However, people who don't have SSS are likely to have their optimal functioning disrupted by a lack of sleep. In such cases, they may suffer multiple negative effects like fatigue, increased heart problems and hormonal imbalances.

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 04:46 PM IST
30-minute sleep every day for 12 years: Japanese man plans to 'double' life, shares secret to keep awake all day

