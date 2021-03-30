3D bio-printing technique to benefit diabetes patients for bone repair: Study

Attempts have been made to use conventional 3D printing to fabricate bone scaffolds to accelerate bone defects repair. The technology allows the printing of scaffolds with precisely controlled shape and structure. But in diabetes patients, the environment in the body surrounding the bone defect can become inflamed as a result of the disease-producing an abnormal ratio between two types of macrophage that play a key role in managing the inflammation process. This results in inflammatory damage to the body that cannot be repaired by the body itself. The inflammation in turn can also cut off blood vessels or prevent the development of new ones.