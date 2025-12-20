4 things to avoid as more doctors are recommending medicines for weight loss, along with diet and exercise

Global obesity is rising fast. According to a new World Obesity Atlas report from the World Obesity Federation, 51% of the global population will be overweight or obese by 2035.

Doctors now treat a BMI of 24 as a health warning line for Asians. They urge people close to this limit to act early and not rely on the idea of “healthy fat”. Experts say Asians are at greater cardiovascular risk than Western populations even at lower BMI levels.

According to doctors, the main issue is how the body stores fat. According to Dr Chou Chu-kuang, Asians tend to build up more visceral fat, even when they appear slim. This hidden fat increases the risk of insulin resistance and other metabolic disorders, according to the expert from Chiayi Christian Hospital, as reported to Common Health Magazine.

He adds that many people still believe in “healthy obesity”. They believe think being slightly overweight is safe. For Asians, danger may already begin before reaching the usual obesity range.

As there is a growing trend of people getting overweight or obese, some are going for “short-cuts” like taking pills for weight loss. Even some doctors recommend medication if diet and exercise are not effective.

New weight loss medicines Several new weight loss drugs are showing promising results in both early- and late-stage trials. Retatrutide, a triple-action drug, is in Phase 3 testing and has shown an average weight loss of over 24% in 48 weeks, according to the Obesity Medicine Association.

MariTide, a monthly GLP-1 and GIP drug, also entered Phase 3 in 2025. China recently approved Mazdutide, which produced about 15% weight loss in six months, according to SNS Insider.

Weight loss drugs: What to avoid? Dr Chou stresses that weight management is a specialised medical process. Different medicines work differently for heart protection and fatty liver. Only a proper medical plan under the guidance of a qualified doctor can yield safe, long-term results.

With social media full of weight-loss advice, Dr Chou reminds people to follow correct, science-based methods. He advises people to avoid these common mistakes:

Do not depend only on weight-loss medicines Many believe weight-loss drugs alone can solve everything. Medicines for weight loss are most effective when used in conjunction with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Do not take medicines of unknown origin Buying pills online or without a doctor’s prescription is dangerous. It can cause serious health problems.

Do not fear muscle loss too much Some people avoid medically necessary treatment because they worry about muscle loss. With proper guidance, this risk can be controlled.

Do not focus only on weighing scale Chasing a smaller number may lead you to overlook metabolic health, heart function, and liver fat. Overall fitness is more important than just weight loss.