AQI rises post Diwali: Ophthalmologist warns air pollution can harm your eyes by causing allergy, itch and redness

Every year, Diwali celebrations lead to the air becoming smoky and cloudy from fireworks. Poor air quality index or AQI levels increases the risk of respiratory and eye-related health issues. According to studies published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, pollution can seriously harm our eyes if proper care is not taken.

What are the five common eye problems due to pollution? Let’s look at five common eye problems caused by pollution and learn how to recognise early symptoms:

1. Dryness and discomfort Many people have dry and irritated eyes. This happens mainly because of smoke and tiny particles in the air. These can take moisture away from the tear film, a thin layer that protects the eyes and keeps them hydrated.

Spotting early symptoms: Grittiness: You may feel like there is sand in your eyes.

Redness: “Watch for increased redness in your eyes, which may happen along with discomfort,” Dr Divya Rao, Ophthalmologist, tells Health Shots.

Blurred vision: Dry eyes can cause temporary blurriness, especially after reading or using screens for a long time. What you can do: Use lubricating eye drops to relieve symptoms.

Ensure proper hydration. 2. Allergic reactions After Diwali, the air often gets worse due to pollution. This may lead to allergies. Dust, smoke, and chemicals from fireworks can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive people.

Identifying allergic symptoms: Itchy eyes: You might feel a strong urge to rub your eyes, but doing so can make the irritation worse.

Watery eyes: "Increased tearing is a common reaction to allergens. It is important to identify the cause of this tearing, whether it is due to irritation or an allergic response", says the expert.

Puffy eyelids: Watch for swelling around your eyes. This may mean you have an allergic reaction. Preventive actions: Consider wearing sunglasses outdoors to minimise exposure.

Over-the-counter antihistamines can help relieve symptoms. If your symptoms are severe, talk to a healthcare provider. 3. Heightened light sensitivity Are you squinting more than usual? After Diwali, tiny pollutants can settle on your eyes, making you more sensitive to light. This can be more uncomfortable if you spend a lot of time in front of screens or outside in bright sunlight.

Recognising symptoms: Discomfort in bright light: You may find yourself needing to avoid brightly lit rooms or sunlight.

Temporary blindness: A brief moment of vision blurriness in bright settings can occur. For sensitive eyes: Use tinted lenses or sunglasses when stepping outside.

Taking regular short breaks from screens can help reduce eye strain. 4. Indoor traps and screen fatigue Staying indoors after Diwali may seem safe, but that’s not the case. The air inside your home can also cause eye discomfort. “Scented candles, incense, and decorative aerosols can fill the air with tiny particles,” says the doctor. Additionally, more screen time during the festive season can lead to digital eye strain.

Common symptoms of screen fatigue: Headaches: Often a result of long periods staring at screens without breaks.

Eye fatigue: A feeling of tiredness in the eyes can lead to difficulty focusing. How to reduce indoor eye strain: Ensure good ventilation in your living spaces.

“Regularly take screen breaks; the 20-20-20 rule is a fantastic guideline: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds,” says the ophthalmologist.

Hydrate! Keep a bottle of water nearby to stay adequately hydrated. 5. Long-term vision impact It’s important to understand that what seems like a temporary irritation can turn into more serious health problems with long-term exposure to pollution. Research published in Particle and Fibre Toxicology shows a worrying link between regular exposure to fine particulate matter and the faster development of diseases like cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy.

