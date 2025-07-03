5 habits for every high performer to manage stress and achieve success

Are you struggling to keep up with the demands of your day-to-day life? Do meetings feel more like a slog than productive discussions? Tasks that once filled you with excitement now seem draining? If you are working long hours, neglecting breaks, and missing out on quality time with your family and friends, you may not be alone. Many individuals get swept up in the hustle and forget to prioritise their well-being. Recognising when it is time to pause and recalibrate is essential, especially as burnout often creeps in quietly, leaving you feeling fatigued and frustrated. Health and wellness coach Prachi Mehta shares five habits that every high performer should adopt to manage stress and continue thriving in their pursuits.

1. Prioritise self-care Self-care is often overlooked by high achievers, who may mistakenly view it as an indulgence rather than a necessity. However, incorporating self-care into your daily routine is crucial for maintaining both physical and mental health. Engaging in regular self-care routines, as recommended by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), bolsters resilience against stress, inspires creativity, and enhances decision-making capabilities.

Tips for effective self-care: Set boundaries: Learning to say no can be liberating. Protect your time and energy to prevent burnout.

Learning to say no can be liberating. Protect your time and energy to prevent burnout. Exercise regularly: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity most days. It’s a proven stress reliever that boosts your mood.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity most days. It’s a proven stress reliever that boosts your mood. Nourish your body: A well-balanced diet impacts your energy levels and overall outlook. Make healthy eating a priority.

A well-balanced diet impacts your energy levels and overall outlook. Make healthy eating a priority. Get adequate sleep: Strive for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to enhance cognitive function and emotional regulation.

Get adequate sleep

2. Practice mindfulness and meditation Mindfulness and meditation have become essential tools for high performers looking to reduce stress and enhance their overall well-being. These practices encourage living in the moment and can improve emotional regulation. News In Health (NIH) suggests that practising mindfulness can help diminish anxiety, improve focus, and cultivate a greater sense of well-being, all of which are essential for achieving sustainable success.

How to practice mindfulness: Breathing exercises: Dedicate a few minutes daily to focus on your breath—inhale deeply, hold it briefly, and then exhale slowly.

Dedicate a few minutes daily to focus on your breath—inhale deeply, hold it briefly, and then exhale slowly. Guided meditation: Utilise apps or online resources for guided meditation sessions to help centre your thoughts and clear your mind.

Utilise apps or online resources for guided meditation sessions to help centre your thoughts and clear your mind. Mindful walks: Take short breaks for distraction-free walks, paying attention to your surroundings and bodily sensations.

3. Master time management Juggling multiple responsibilities can be overwhelming, making effective time management a vital skill for high performers. Proper techniques can significantly alleviate stress while boosting productivity.

Key time management techniques: The Eisenhower Matrix: Categorise tasks based on urgency and importance. This helps prioritise what genuinely matters.

Categorise tasks based on urgency and importance. This helps prioritise what genuinely matters. Set SMART goals: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals provide clarity and direction.

Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals provide clarity and direction. Time blocking: Dedicate specific blocks of time for tasks to minimise distractions and enhance focus.

Dedicate specific blocks of time for tasks to minimise distractions and enhance focus. Rewards of effective time management: By mastering this skill, you reduce overwhelm, increase efficiency, and create a structured path toward achieving your aspirations.

4. Foster a supportive network Success is rarely achieved in isolation. Building a supportive network is crucial for helping high performers manage stress effectively. Surrounding yourself with positive influences can offer both emotional and practical support.

Building your network: Seek mentorship: Finding mentors who have navigated similar challenges can provide invaluable wisdom and reassurance.

Finding mentors who have navigated similar challenges can provide invaluable wisdom and reassurance. Engage with peers: Connecting with colleagues allows you to share experiences and gain fresh perspectives.

Connecting with colleagues allows you to share experiences and gain fresh perspectives. Participate in group activities: Join workshops or networking events to meet like-minded individuals who can enhance your support system.

Join workshops or networking events to meet like-minded individuals who can enhance your support system. Impact of supportive relationships: A strong network reduces feelings of isolation, fosters collaboration, and encourages creativity, allowing you to take calculated risks without the fear of failure.

5. Embrace continuous learning and adaptability In an ever-evolving world, high performers must remain flexible and open to new information. Cultivating a mindset of continuous learning can help mitigate stress related to change and uncertainty.