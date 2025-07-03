5 habits for every high performer to manage stress and achieve success

Are you struggling to keep up with the demands of your day-to-day life? Do meetings feel more like a slog than productive discussions? Tasks that once filled you with excitement now seem draining? If you are working long hours, neglecting breaks, and missing out on quality time with your family and friends, you may not be alone. Many individuals get swept up in the hustle and forget to prioritise their well-being. Recognising when it is time to pause and recalibrate is essential, especially as burnout often creeps in quietly, leaving you feeling fatigued and frustrated. Health and wellness coach Prachi Mehta shares five habits that every high performer should adopt to manage stress and continue thriving in their pursuits.
Self-care is often overlooked by high achievers, who may mistakenly view it as an indulgence rather than a necessity. However, incorporating self-care into your daily routine is crucial for maintaining both physical and mental health. Engaging in regular self-care routines, as recommended by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), bolsters resilience against stress, inspires creativity, and enhances decision-making capabilities.
Mindfulness and meditation have become essential tools for high performers looking to reduce stress and enhance their overall well-being. These practices encourage living in the moment and can improve emotional regulation. News In Health (NIH) suggests that practising mindfulness can help diminish anxiety, improve focus, and cultivate a greater sense of well-being, all of which are essential for achieving sustainable success.
Juggling multiple responsibilities can be overwhelming, making effective time management a vital skill for high performers. Proper techniques can significantly alleviate stress while boosting productivity.
Success is rarely achieved in isolation. Building a supportive network is crucial for helping high performers manage stress effectively. Surrounding yourself with positive influences can offer both emotional and practical support.
In an ever-evolving world, high performers must remain flexible and open to new information. Cultivating a mindset of continuous learning can help mitigate stress related to change and uncertainty.