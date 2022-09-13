5 reasons why young people should get a Covid-19 booster vaccine5 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 11:04 AM IST
Researchers estimate that tens of millions of lives have been saved thanks to COVID vaccines
Edinburgh: Vaccination has played a substantial role in reducing the impact of COVID across the globe, and allowed life in most countries to gradually return to something like how we remember it before the pandemic. Researchers estimate that tens of millions of lives have been saved thanks to COVID vaccines.