Senior cardiologist suggests 5 key steps to protect yourself from early heart attacks

Many people frequently perceive cardiac arrest as a disease that affects only the elderly. In recent years, however, doctors have observed an alarming increase in sudden cardiac events among people in their 20s, 30s and early 40s.

Long hours on the job, chronic stress, a lack of sleep, smoking or vaping and undiagnosed heart conditions, as well as sedentary lifestyles, are silently increasing risk. However, the early cardiac arrest can usually be prevented by knowing what to look for and taking prompt action.

Also Read | Can too much melatonin harm your cardiac health? New study sounds alarm

“The heart does not suddenly fail in young persons,’’ said Dr Raghavendra Iyer, a senior cardiologist in Chennai who specialises in preventive heart care. “It sends warning signals for years — but they can go ignored or dismissed as normal.”

Here are five crucial steps from Dr Iyer on how to help limit the risk of an early heart attack . Take Unusual Symptoms Seriously — Even If You’re Young Various symptoms, such as tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, or palpitations (as well as dizziness or excessive fatigue), which many young people often attribute to stress or acidity. This delay can be dangerous. Sudden cardiac death in younger people is more likely to be associated with previously undiagnosed rhythm disorders, structural defects of the heart or inflammation of the heart muscle.

“Age is not a shield from electrical problems of the heart,” Dr Iyer says. "If that kind of experiencing becomes periodic, or occurs during exercise or stress, the evaluation becomes not optional, but urgent.” Preliminary tests, like an ECG, echocardiogram or stress test, can detect underlying risks long before they become dangerous.

Gain Control of Stress Before It Takes Command of Your Heart Repeated stressful experiences can create a habitual “fight or flight” response in the heart, leading to increased blood pressure and stress hormone levels with little recovery time between stressful events.

“What I see are a lot of patients in their 30s and early 40s with completely normal arteries, but very, very stressed-out hearts,” Dr Iyer says. “Stress by itself can also disrupt the heart’s electrical system.” Simple daily habits, like deep breathing, yoga, meditation, journaling, or even just taking breaks from screens, can all help reset the nervous system. Emotional health, Dr Iyer stresses, is not a luxury but rather an integral part of heart health.

Create a Lifestyle to Help Heartbeat and Recover Erratic sleep, missed meals, too much caffeine, high salt and ultra-processed foods throw the heart’s timing system off. Consistency matters more than intensity to a young heart.

“I like to say the heart loves a schedule. It becomes more susceptible to rhythm disturbances with less sleep and bad food. The heart-protective way of life is 7–8 hours of sleep, a balanced diet including fruits and vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats. Having less alcohol and stimulants is key. Adequate hydration and consistent mealtimes are surprisingly important in maintaining heart rhythms,” he says.

Also Read | Why heart attacks spike during Christmas and New Year, doctors explain

Exercise Smart—Not Extreme Perhaps the best defence against cardiac arrest is regular physical activity, but even there, sudden high-intensity workouts without preparation can be dangerous. Young adults seeking a body like those of social media fitness inspiration may be unintentionally exceeding the maximum safe heart rate.

“Exercise itself should help the heart, not jerk it around,” says Dr Iyer. “Progressing slowly and listening to your body is everything.” Moderate aerobic exercise, strength training and flexibility work — kept up regularly — build resilience. Any chest pain, difficulty in breathing, or fainting during exercise should be assessed immediately by a medical professional.

Get Preventive Heart Screening Early Largely preventable conditions that can cause early cardiac arrest — including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes or inherited heart conditions — can lurk silently for years.

Dr Iyer adds, “The biggest mistake is waiting for symptoms. Screening is important, especially when there is a family history of heart disease or sudden death. Simple screenings in your 20s and 30s (like blood pressure checks, cholesterol levels taken and a baseline ECG) can help confirm risks early enough to intervene.”

By paying attention to your body, avoiding stress, sticking to good habits, and exercising judiciously, you can do everything possible to give your heart the best chance of beating strong — not just today, but for years on end.

(Nivedita is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)