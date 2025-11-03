5 surprising health benefits of drinking carrot juice: From glowing skin to better heart health

Think sunny winter mornings, and a refreshing glass of fruit or vegetable juice. You may be spoilt for choice as the season brings in a flurry of options, but carrot juice is one variety you should not miss out on. This crunchy and vibrant veggie is not just a wonderful addition to your salad plate, but also to make juice for a host of health benefits.

Why are carrots good for health? Carrots are rich in carotenoids, flavonoids, polyacetylenes, vitamins, and minerals—a powerhouse combination that offers extensive nutritional and health benefits. Beyond the age-old truth that carrots support eye health, their bioactive compounds, such as carotenoids, polyphenols, and vitamins, function as potent antioxidants, anticarcinogens, and immune boosters, according to dietician Vidhi Chawla, founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic.

Research published in the Journal of Scientific Research highlights that carrots have anti-diabetic, cholesterol-lowering, cardiovascular-protective, antihypertensive, hepatoprotective, renoprotective, and wound-healing properties. Following are they key benefits of consuming carrot juice, according to the nutrition expert:

1. Carrot juice for skin Carrots are rich in beta-carotene that provides the body vitamin A. It is alternatively known as retinol for the skin, which helps in getting rid of cell damage, slows down aging, promotes natural collagen growth, and reduces hyperpigmentation, Dr Chawla tells Health Shots. However, it is important to note that carrot juice alone cannot give you glowing skin. While you must concentrate on your overall diet and regular exercise regime, having a proper skincare routine, including the use of serum and moisturizer, is non-negotiable.

A note of caution: Excessive carrot juice consumption can lead to carotenemia, a harmless condition in which the skin turns yellow-orange due to beta-carotene buildup.

2. Carrot juice for blood pressure Carrots offer decent levels of potassium and antioxidants that reduce heart strain by relaxing blood vessels. According to a study cited in Nutrition Journal, drinking carrot juice numerically lowered systolic pressure in the subjects, while diastolic pressure remain unchanged. Still, people with kidney issues or those who consume blood pressure medications, should consult a doctor to determine a safe quantity they can drink, as too much potassium can be harmful.

3. Carrot juice for immunity and eye health Dr Chawla explains that the carrots are rich in vitamins A and C and antioxidants, which together contribute to better vision and healthier immune system. This helps to fight off infections. Carrots are an excellent source of lutein and zeaxanthin, two other carotenoids that shield your eyes from the light that can damage them.

4. Carrot juice for liver detox, and digestion Carrots are rich in carotenoids, like beta-carotene, that neutralize free radicals and protect liver cells from damage and oxidative stress. Carotenoids also promote the flow of bile, which gives ease in the process of breaking down fat and eliminating waste. With its juiciest crunch and the amount of dietary fiber, it aids in healthy digestion and regular bowel movements that prevent constipation.

5. Carrot juice for heart health and managing cholesterol Fiber in carrots helps reduce bad cholesterol, which can lead to heart disease. Plus, it's rich in potassium, which relaxes blood pressure. The presence of beta-carotene also protects the cardiovascular system by neutralizing free radicals and reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, says Dr Chawla.