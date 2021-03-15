5 ways covid-19 has shifted our focus to health and wellness

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The impetus on health and wellness has grown exponentially amid the covid-19 crisis. Health and hygiene are among the key areas people have invested in to develop immunity and minimize the risk of getting infected. Following are the five ways in which the pandemic has moved our focus towards general wellbeing:

New Delhi: The impetus on health and wellness has grown exponentially amid the covid-19 crisis. Health and hygiene are among the key areas people have invested in to develop immunity and minimize the risk of getting infected. Following are the five ways in which the pandemic has moved our focus towards general wellbeing:

The primary focus has been towards health in order to avoid the risk of catching coronavirus infection. People are exercising regularly, eating nutritious diets, preferably plant-based foods and maintaining hygiene to keep germs and viruses at bay. There has been a sharp increase in consumption of multivitamin supplements to boost immunity. Stress relief, meditation, yoga and taking a walk have also helped keep focus on health.

Also Read | How India tightened the noose around OTT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Basic hygiene

There has been an increased focus on basic hygiene measures including maintaining social distancing, sanitizing, washing hands regularly and taking the precautions recommended by the government health authorities and World Health Organization (WHO). This in turn is proving beneficial for tackling all other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and influenza.

Good mental health {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Behavioural change

People have learnt to modify their general lifestyle choices by using the best healthcare technology such as fitness equipment, apps and wearables. Some have also focussed on indoor air quality and overall cleanliness in and around the house. Government restrictions during the pandemic have also helped change the overall behaviour like avoiding littering and spitting, and using masks regularly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Work and wellness

With a significant number of people working from home amid the covid-19 pandemic, work-life balance has become a talking point in these times. As a good work/life balance directly promotes health and wellbeing, there is a mounting awareness among people in this regard. Professionals are increasingly learning to take time out for a break, spending quality time with family and attempting to maintain the right balance between work and personal life.