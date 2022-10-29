50% employees are burned out: What are the causes, how to spot and take action

With work from home, the the employee-manager trust also goes for a toss. Recently, survey found out that 85 percent of managers worry they can’t tell if employees are getting enough done, while 87 percent of workers say their productivity is just fine. That was the finding of a survey on corporate attitudes by Microsoft Corp., the workplace software giant and owner of LinkedIn. Managers’ fears about idle workers are creating what Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella calls “productivity paranoia," with undesirable results—like spying on employees. “Leaders think their employees are not productive, whereas employees think they are being productive and in many cases even feel burnt out," he said in a Bloomberg Television interview. This also can be a reason of burnout as proving oneself right becomes an employees priority. As per Simon Fraser University, loneliness and lack of social support come out as leading contributors to burnout, perhaps just as important — if not more so — than physical health and financial security.