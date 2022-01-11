5-10% of active Covid-19 cases need hospitalisation at present: Centre

The union health secretary said that all states and union territories need to monitor the total number of active cases, cases under home isolation, hospitalised cases, cases on oxygen beds, ICU, and ventilation support

A continuous increase in Covid-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, over the past week has sparked fears of the third wave in India. However, this time, the rate of hospitalisation is lower than the second wave. According to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, 5% to 10% of active Covid-19 cases needed the hospitalisation in the current surge, but he added the situation is dynamic and the number of hospitalisation might spike up.

In a letter to state governments and union territories, Bhushan wrote, "During the second surge of Covid cases in the country, it was seen that the percentage of active cases that needed hospitalized care were in the range of 20-23%. In the present surge, 5-10% of active cases have needed hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic and evolving, therefore the need for hospitalization may also change rapidly". Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

In the letter, the union health secretary said that all states and union territories need to monitor the total number of active cases, cases under home isolation, hospitalized cases, cases on oxygen beds, ICU, and ventilation support.

He said that the current rise in Covid-19 cases appears to be driven by the variant of concern "Omicron" and the continued presence of another VoC "Delta".

He appealed to states to conserve healthcare workers by initiating staggering wherever possible and by restricting elective procedures in the hospitals.

Earmark different categories of beds in private clinical establishments for Covid care, in collaboration and active consultation with their management. It must be ensured that charges levied by such health facilities are not over-prices, the letter stated.

Include retired medical professionals or MBBS students for the provision of Tele-consultation services.

All district hospitals and medical college hospitals to be utilized as eSanjeevani Tele-Consultation hubs for providing e-OPD services and Tele-Consultation to patients at Community Health Centre (CHC) and Primary Health Centre (PHC) levels.

