6 habits to live longer: Award-winning cardiologist recommends these ‘previous-century’ practices

Dr Sanjay Rajagopalan is Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute in Ohio. In an interview with The Hindustan Times, he discussed simple ways to keep the heart healthy.

According to the cardiologist, good habits must be established early, so physical exercise should be made mandatory in schools. People should make smarter food choices by shifting from carbohydrate-heavy diets to protein-rich meals.

“People should understand that good food is about intelligent choices. That should be the real focus because, in the long run, that's the most cost-effective way,” he told HT.

6 habits to live longer He mentions that the American Heart Association promotes primordial prevention. Here are 6 things it recommends for a longer life and better overall well-being.

Sleep well

Stay active

Avoid smoking

Manage blood pressure

Eat sensibly

Maintain a healthy weight “It’s a good recipe for longevity in general,” the cardiologist said.

Simple habits still work best Dr Sanjay Rajagopalan has received the 2025 American Heart Association Distinguished Scientist Award, the organisation’s highest honour for advancing knowledge on heart disease and stroke. According to him, medicine is entering a new era, shaped by artificial intelligence and genetic tools.

“Diseases that would have, essentially, relegated you to premature death with no options are now becoming curable. There are some cardiac conditions, such as amyloidosis, that can now be completely treated. But, these are expensive treatments,” he added.

He believes, for the wider population, simple habits still work best. He advises eating less, walking more and choosing plant-based foods as core steps for heart health. He believes these “previous-century practices” are the most effective habits to protect your heart.

The cardiologist asks people to follow 3 basic steps for better heart health.

“Prevent yourself from getting to be a diabetic, obese and hypertensive. These are all connected risk factors that can be solved by healthy dietary practices and exercise,” he said.

Hypertension biggest risk factor According to Dr Sanjay Rajagopalan, hypertension is the biggest global risk factor for cardiovascular disease. It is now the leading cause of death. Heart disease has even overtaken cancer.

He says that rising obesity and Type 2 diabetes are major drivers. India has become a centre of this problem due to rapid lifestyle changes.

People now eat more calorie-rich foods, move less, and live in crowded cities with limited recreational opportunities. They also lack awareness about healthy habits, according to him.