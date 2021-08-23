Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India risks 600,000 Covid-19 cases daily if doesn’t vaccinate more, study says

Covid-19 cases: The forecasters have predicted a new wave in coming weeks, though most see it as weaker than the previous surge
1 min read . 06:37 PM IST Bloomberg

The National Institute of Disaster Management —which falls under the interior ministry — predicts a surge in cases as early as Oct. Daily infections could reduce to 200,000 if the govt executes its 10-million-a-day vaccination plan, the report stated

India may record an unprecedented 600,000 new infections a day if the country fails to boost the pace of vaccination and avert a third coronavirus wave, according to a new study.

The National Institute of Disaster Management —which falls under the interior ministry — predicts a surge in cases as early as October. Daily infections could reduce to 200,000 if the government executes its 10-million-a-day vaccination plan, the report stated, citing a study by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Energy University and Nirma University. 

The NIDM advises organizing hospital beds and vaccinating the vulnerable to avert the devastation of the second wave that peaked in May, after killing more than 250,000 residents. Other forecasters have also predicted a new wave in the coming weeks, though most see it as weaker than the previous surge. 

The handling of the second wave led to widespread criticism of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity fell to 24% in August from 66% a year ago, the India Today survey showed. India has fully vaccinated only 9% of its population. 

The study, while acknowledging lack of scientific evidence that a possible third wave may affect kids, suggested vaccinating children with serious underlying health conditions. 

