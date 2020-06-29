According to the study findings, 74% of villages had at least one healthcare provider and 64% of care is sought in villages with three or more providers. Most providers (86%) are in the private sector. In terms of qualifications, of the 3,473 providers who were surveyed, 2,367 (68%) were informal providers (IPs) in the private sector, 842 were AYUSH providers (24%) and 264 (8%) had an MBBS degree.