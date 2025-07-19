7 common medicines that may secretly harm your heart health, reveals heart surgeon

Your heart works tirelessly, beating over 100,000 times a day to keep you alive, yet it is often taken for granted. With rising stress, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and poor sleep, heart problems are becoming more common than ever, even among younger people. While many are aware that smoking, high cholesterol, and lack of exercise can hurt heart health, few realize that certain everyday medicines might be quietly adding to the risk. From pills we pop for a headache or cold to drugs for chronic conditions, some of them could strain the heart in unexpected ways. Yes, there are a few common medications that, when misused or taken long-term, may actually do your heart more harm than good.

7 harmful drugs for your heart health Here are some common medicines that may take a toll on your heart, leading to serious complications like high blood pressure, heart attack, heart failure, and even stroke:

1. Painkillers (NSAIDs) Over-the-counter pain relievers like Diclofenac, Ibuprofen, and Nimesulide are widely used medicines for treating pain, fever, and inflammation. But what many people do not realize is that these drugs can quietly affect your heart health.

"Long-term or high-dose use of NSAIDs can lead to high blood pressure, fluid retention, and increase the risk of heart attack or stroke, especially in those with existing heart issues," warns Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, Senior Consultant Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon at Gleneagles Hospitals. A study published in the British Medical Journal found that taking NSAIDs, even for just a week, can significantly raise your risk of a heart attack.

2. Decongestants To deal with seasonal cold and flu, decongestants like phenylephrine and pseudoephedrine are commonly used. However, they may do more than good. "Decongestants can constrict blood vessels, leading to an increase in heart rate and blood pressure," explains Dr Swarup. For individuals with hypertension or pre-existing cardiac conditions, this can be dangerous. The Annals of Emergency Medicine reports that these drugs can overstimulate the cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of heart attack or other complications.

3. Antidepressants While antidepressants can help improve mental health, some types, especially tricyclic antidepressants like Amitriptyline or SSRIs like Fluoxetine, can potentially affect your heart rhythm.

"These drugs may increase heart rate and, in people with structural heart disease or arrhythmias, lead to palpitations or irregular heartbeats," says Dr Swarup. If you have any known heart issues, it is important to discuss potential side effects with your psychiatrist or cardiologist before starting or changing antidepressant medication.

4. Anti-diabetic drugs Some medications used to manage type 2 diabetes, such as Pioglitazone, are known to cause fluid retention. In some cases, this can lead to heart failure. It is particularly risky in people who already have any heart health problems. If you are on anti-diabetic medication, make sure your doctor keeps a close watch on your heart health.

5. Certain antibiotics Antibiotics like Azithromycin and Clarithromycin are often prescribed for respiratory or bacterial infections. However, they can interfere with your heart’s electrical activity. "These drugs can lead to arrhythmias, especially when taken alongside other heart-sensitive medicines," notes Dr Swarup. They are not dangerous for everyone, but in people with heart conditions or those taking multiple medications, the combination could be risky.

6. Corticosteroids Corticosteroids, often referred to simply as steroids, are commonly prescribed for asthma, arthritis, and allergic conditions because of their anti-inflammatory properties. But they can come with serious cardiovascular side effects.

According to a study in the Canadian Respiratory Journal, oral corticosteroids were linked to a higher risk of high blood pressure and acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). Why? These drugs can cause the body to retain sodium and fluid, leading to increased pressure in blood vessels and added strain on the heart.