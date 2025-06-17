7 everyday habits to build your self-confidence at work and beyond

Have you ever stayed quiet in a meeting even though you had something valuable to say? Or avoided trying something new because you were scared of failing or being judged? Most of us have been there, feeling unsure, second-guessing ourselves, and wishing we had just a bit more confidence. But confidence isn’t something only a few lucky people are born with. It is something anyone can build with the right habits and mindset. Whether you struggle with speaking up, setting boundaries, or trusting your own decisions, learning to be more confident can change how you show up in every area of your life.

Advertisement

Habits to increase confidence We spoke to psychologist Arouba Kabir, who shared some simple yet powerful behaviours to anyone feel more secure, seen, and self-assured. So, here are 7 easy and effective habits that can help you build confidence and thrive in everyday life.

1. Take up space From a young age, many of us are told to adjust, be polite, or not make a scene. But true confidence comes when you allow yourself to take up space—physically, emotionally, and mentally. “You don’t need to be loud or perfect,” says Kabir. “You just need to be real.” Taking space is not arrogance, it is reclaiming what was always yours. Also, make sure you hold no guilt for making your point clear.

Advertisement

2. Say "No" and don’t feel bad about it Especially for women, setting boundaries is often seen as rude or disrespectful. But constantly saying yes when you want to say no chips away at your self-worth. "Every time you honour that inner voice saying 'I'm not okay with this,' you grow stronger," explains Kabir. Boundaries are not rejection, they are protection.

3. Surround yourself with people who respect the 'now' you Sometimes, we stay in unhealthy relationships just to avoid judgment or loneliness. But as Kabir says, "Confidence dies in spaces where you are tolerated, and not nourished." Choose to be around people who value who you are right now and not just your potential. Even if it is just a few people, their support can be powerful.

Advertisement

4. Do the small things you were once told you couldn’t Whether it is dancing, asking questions, or wearing that outfit you love—start doing the things you were once made to feel "not good enough" for. "Each time you show up despite self-doubt, you rewrite your inner story," says Kabir. It is not about perfection. It is about showing up anyway.

5. Make peace with fear, don’t fight it Fear does not mean you lack confidence. In fact, most confident people still feel afraid, they have just learned not to let fear make their decisions. Sit with your fear. Understand it. "See what it's trying to protect you from," says Kabir. Confidence grows when fear stops running your life.

Advertisement

6. Build trust with yourself, one small step at a time Self-confidence is deeply connected to self-trust. Can you rely on yourself when life gets hard? Start by keeping small promises like drinking enough water or finishing that walk. "It’s not about being perfect, it is about being consistent," says Kabir.