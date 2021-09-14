According to a sero survey conducted by PGIMER among the 2,700 children showed that 71 % of samples have developed antibodies against Covid-19. The samples were collected from Chandigarh, rural, urban areas and slum dwellers.

"We're at the beginning of the 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic. A serosurvey conducted by PGIMER, Chandigarh among 2700 children shows 71 per cent of them have developed antibodies. It shows children won't be affected disproportionately during the third wave," PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The director added, "About 69 per cent to 73 per cent of children have developed antibodies. On average 71 per cent of samples have developed antibodies. We know that there are no vaccines available for children so the antibodies have developed due to COVID-19 infection. So I don't think, the third wave will affect children."

He added that the survey from Maharashtra and Delhi shows that about 50-75 per cent of children have developed antibodies. "So the various surveys show that third wave will not hit the children," said Dr Jagat Ram.

Stating that peak may be delayed, he said that people must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and must take vaccination for the eligible population.

He also said that breakthrough infection is found within six to 10 per cent of patients, adding that even if there is a breakthrough infection, the severity is very less.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,32,64,175, while the count of active cases declined to 3,74,269, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,42,874, with 219 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of active cases has declined to 3,74,269, which comprises 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.54 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,652 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!