72-year-old grandma starts bodybuilding, goes viral for stunning bikini look: Check her anti-ageing health secrets

A 72-year-old grandmother from Taiwan has gone viral. Her newfound fame stemmed from her appearance in a bikini at a bodybuilding competition.

Lin Sui-tzu, fondly called the “bodybuilding grandma”, competed at the 2025 President’s Cup Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Taipei. She competed in the over-70 category.

Lin impressed judges and audiences with her toned physique, clear muscle definition and confident presence on stage. A grandmother of five, she stood out not only for her fitness but also for her inspiring life story.

Before becoming a bodybuilder, Lin worked for many years as a diabetes educator at the Minsheng Community Centre. She used to guide people on managing lifestyle diseases through exercise and diet.

She saw that many of them struggled to follow her advice. She then chose to lead by example.

“We painstakingly devise exercise, diet and medication plans for patients. But, no matter how simple the methods are, patients always have various excuses, saying they don't have time or can't do it. Very few are actually willing to take action," she said.

Lin began weight training at 69 and soon discovered its health benefits. Her hard work paid off, earning her podium finishes at national competitions.

“I thought weight training was about building large muscles. But, I didn't realise it focuses more on health and muscle definition," she told Common Health Magazine.

Her husband, Chen Bingjian, is a renowned cardiologist. She has his complete support in her bodybuilding journey. In fact, she understood the value of exercise because of her husband.

“I only started to change after I got married. I probably still wouldn't like to exercise!" she said.

Chen Bingjian loves sports. He encouraged her to play badminton.

Many of her former patients question the value of a long life without purpose. Lin thinks that the second half of life still offers time, energy and possibility.

At first, severe muscle soreness made her question her choice. She wondered why she was pushing herself so hard. However, she stayed disciplined and slowly began to enjoy weight training.

Within two months, her body showed clear changes. After the competition, Lin shared her photos with patients. Many of them were shocked by the transformation.

She said this example improved attitude. Patients followed the advice more seriously and began seeing weight loss results, which mattered deeply to her.

Lin’s anti-ageing secrets Lin Sui-tzu follows a simple but strict routine that supports healthy ageing. She spends the first hour of every weekday morning on weight training.

Lin follows a diet based on whole foods with low carbohydrates. She also keeps herself active through yoga, ballroom dancing, and painting.

Lin believes old age should still be meaningful and creative. She hopes to continue teaching art, dance, and fitness, even in a nursing home.

To meet the body fat goal set by her coach, Lin trains for one hour every morning. She follows a low-sugar diet based on whole foods.

Chen Bingjian believes that consistency and regularity are most important in exercise, whether it involves resistance, stretching or aerobic work. Only steady habits can slow or reverse high blood pressure, high sugar and high cholesterol.

She recommends weight training as it supports heart health, boosts dopamine for mood and focus and suits diabetes diets.