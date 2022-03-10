8 Omicron symptoms you can suffer from even after COVID-19 vaccination

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In case you are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the chances of severe catching severe COVID disease is bleak, but that does not mean you have beaten the virus. Omicron, which shows immune evasive properties, can infect you even if you have taken both the jabs. Here we talk about the symptoms of Omicron that people suffer from even after vaccination, and also the two signs which can be detected early to prevent severe infection from the coronavirus variant.

What are the Omicron symptoms for the vaccinated? As per a study published in infectious disease and epidemiology journal, Eurosurveillance, quoted by Independent, people who have been vaccinated can suffer from 8 Omicron symptoms.

These include cough, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, fever and sneezing.

The study also said that cough, runny nose and fatigue were among the most common symptoms in the vaccinated individuals while sneezing and fever were least common.

Previously several studies have pointed out omicron might not be a mild virus, but it causes milder symptoms probably because of people's vaccination status and immunity acquired from previous infections.

What are the early signs of Omicron infections? In case you are suffering from 2 distinct symptoms - fatigue and dizziness/ fainting - you should get tested for the virus as several experts suggest that these 2 signs indicate that you might have caught the infection.

More than simply feeling tired, fatigue can translate to bodily pain by causing sore or weak muscles, headaches, and even blurry vision and loss of appetite, the report by Independent said.

In fact, 40% of women reported they struggled with fatigue due to Covid compared to one-third of men, according to a poll by Web MD that asked users how often they had fatigue from 23 December to 4 January, Independent also said.

Dizziness/ fainting is the second sign that you may have Omicron.

Can you get long COVID after Omicron? What are its symptoms? Omicron began its race around the world late last year. The variant generally causes milder illness than the delta version of the coronavirus. But World Health Organisation says it hasn’t seen any research indicating that the portion of COVID-19 survivors who get long COVID will change with the omicron variant.

Further elaborating on the symptoms, WHO has said it can affect every part of your body causing severe diseases like heart attack and nerve damage.