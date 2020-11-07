Home >Science >Health >80% COVID-19 patients have vitamin D deficiency, suggests study
Residents receive information after undergoing antigen rapid tests for Covid-19 coronavirus (AFP)

80% COVID-19 patients have vitamin D deficiency, suggests study

1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2020, 05:51 PM IST ANI

  • Many studies point to the beneficial effect of vitamin D on the immune system, especially regarding protection against infections
  • The researchers found 80% of 216 COVID-19 patients had vitamin D deficiency

According to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, over 80% of 200 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Spain have vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D is a hormone the kidneys produce that controls blood calcium concentration and impacts the immune system. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to a variety of health concerns, although research is still underway into why the hormone impacts other systems of the body. Many studies point to the beneficial effect of vitamin D on the immune system, especially regarding protection against infections.

"One approach is to identify and treat vitamin D deficiency, especially in high-risk individuals such as the elderly, patients with comorbidities, and nursing home residents, who are the main target population for the COVID-19," said study co-author Jose L. Hernandez, Ph.D., of the University of Cantabria in Santander, Spain.

"Vitamin D treatment should be recommended in COVID-19 patients with low levels of vitamin D circulating in the blood since this approach might have beneficial effects in both the musculoskeletal and the immune system," added Hernandez.

The researchers found 80% of 216 COVID-19 patients at the Hospital Universitario Marques de Valdecilla had vitamin D deficiency, and men had lower vitamin D levels than women.

COVID-19 patients with lower vitamin D levels also had raised serum levels of inflammatory markers such as ferritin and D-dimer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

