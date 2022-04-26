80-90% Delhi covid samples test positive for Omicron sub-lineages

“Gathering information on public health requires time. It is a dynamic process; it requires time and sufficient data. We first detect the virus and co-relate with public health concerns and then we see the trend based on the number of cases. Yes, we have detected 7-8 different sub-lineages and recombinant of Omicron have been detected and these are being studied by INSACOG from public health perspective to see its future relevance," said a senior official from NCDC requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}