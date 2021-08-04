New Delhi: Over 88% elderly are either facing or had to face covid-19 related issues, showed the findings of a survey done by the NGO Agewell Foundation. Agewell volunteers interacted with 1500 elderly across Delhi-NCR during July with an objective to assess the current living conditions and the impact of covid-19 on their life.

According to the survey, 28.9% respondents considered healthcare issues most critical, 24.2% respondents said that they found psychosocial conditions more severe, 22.7% cited social issues and 21.7% respondents found financial problems more critical.

While 26% respondents with medical issues considered restricted mobility as the most prominent factor responsible for their poor health, 23.7% respondents cited longer treatments as a major factor. Over 18.6% elderly termed high cost of treatment and medicines and 16.9% respondents said that weakness in old age is a major factor. 42.4% respondents termed loneliness as the most prominent psychological issue, followed by restlessness (22.6%).

Covid-19 has devastated the lives of many, leaving longer-lasting effects on the health of people, particularly, above 60 years of age. Though the pace of coronavirus has slowed during the past months in many states, the possibility of a third wave cannot be ruled out as some states have started showing an increase in new cases.

“Data trends also clearly show that the coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet. Many surveys conducted since the beginning of covid-19 pandemic establish that major problems being faced by older people during covid-19 pandemic and induced lockdowns, restrictions include - health anxiety, sleeplessness, panic attacks, depression, unceasing stress, nightmares, fear of contracting coronavirus, anxiety related to the uncertain future, etc. Huge surge in covid-19 cases across the country and a massive burden on the healthcare system left older people perplexed," Himanshu Rath, chairman, Agewell Foundation said.

Rath said that covid-19 pandemic has imposed many challenges before older people, from social isolation, financial penury, psychological issues to elder abuse and neglect. At the same time, a large number of older people have suffered due to unemployment, paralyzed healthcare system, an almost non-functional education system, derailed transport system, loss of business and industry, restrictions on social, religious and cultural freedom. It has not only affected the day-to-day life but also their quality of life.

The most disturbing impact of unemployment was increased dependence on others said, 28.7% respondents. Whereas 15.6% failed to get proper treatment or regular medicines. 18.4% said that their grandchildren's education suffered, while 12.6% respondents had to terminate or postpone their critical medical checkups.

