9 gut health effects on hormones: Obstetrician explains link between PCOS and endometriosis

Advancing medical research is heavily focusing on the correlation between gut health and women’s hormonal and reproductive wellness. A gut microbiome of trillions of microorganisms is integral to the regulation of hormones, immune response, inflammation and metabolism.
An imbalance of gut bacteria can upset these normal functions and may contribute to the onset or progression of gynaecological conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.
Dr Juhee Jain, Director – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Delhi, says that having a healthy gut is an increasingly accepted, though often ignored, aspect of women's health.
PCOS is commonly associated with irregular periods, weight gain, insulin resistance and difficulties conceiving, while endometriosis is characterised by chronic pelvic pain and inflammation. Recent research suggests that gut dysbiosis affects oestrogen metabolism and the signalling of inflammatory pathways, potentially exacerbating these conditions.
Dr Jain says that a better understanding of the gut-hormone axis could enable more holistic management of gynaecological conditions, combining medical care with lifestyle and nutritional interventions for long-term effectiveness.
The enhancement, support, and relevance of overall gut health are perhaps the most potent yet most often overlooked "treatability" factors that are fundamental within the realm of symptom modification, management, and the overall causative factors of PCOS and Endometriosis in particular. The gut microbiome is, in fact, irrevocably linked with a healthy hormonal environment.
The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.
