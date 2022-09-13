90% high-risk Covid patients recover within 10 days due to Yoga, Ayurveda: Study

Yoga and ayurveda may be effective in the treatment of high-risk cases of Covid-19, according to a research by the IIT-Delhi and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar.
NEW DELHI :In the latest of ways to fight Covid-19, Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) has found that yoga and ayurveda has proven effective in the high risk cases of the fatal contagious disease. India lost millions to Covid-19 when the Delta variant was dominant. The research was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar.
The study has been published in the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge. The study has also stated that yoga and ayurveda has proven instrumental in relieving such patients from anxiety and aid in speedy post-treatment recovery from Covid-19.
The experiment
The study was conducted in 30 high-risk patients of Covid-19. Besides the standard care treatment according to guidelines, the patients were prescribed ayurvedic medicines through telemedicine, and administered a personalized therapeutic yoga programme using video conferencing.
"Almost all the patients were classified as high-risk owing to one or more of co- morbidities such as Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (which are known to lead to severe outcomes in cases of COVID-19), and/or age above 60.
The treatment
The treatment included ayurvedic medicines, daily yoga-sessions including deep relaxation techniques, pranayama and basic asanas and some lifestyle modifications. Based on the administered treatment, the cases were categorized into YAS (Yoga-Ayurveda based treatment, with possibly allopathic supplements), YASP (Yoga-Ayurveda based treatment, with possibly allopathic Supplements and Paracetamol), YAM (Yoga-Ayurveda based treatment, and Modern Western Medicine (MWM).
The patients, most of whom presented with many symptoms prior to the Yoga and Ayurveda treatment, were followed-up telephonically regularly until recovery.
The treatment given to the patients was personalized (in accordance with the classical texts) and took account of each patient's medical history and the symptoms presented, which made it more effective as compared to a fixed standardized treatment plan, a researcher stated.
Results
More than half of symptomatic patients started improving within five days (90 per cent within nine days) and more than 60% reported at least 90% recovery within 10 days.
"Six patients with oxygen saturation (SpO2) below 95 per cent, benefited through Makarasana and Shithilasana; none progressed to composite endpoints (consisting of admission to intensive care unit, invasive ventilation or death). Most patients reported that the therapy had a profound impact on their recovery process, with many experiencing improvements with respect to their comorbidities too.
"By the end of the treatment, several patients had decided to adopt yoga in their lifestyle, and several turned to the ayurveda doctors in the team for management and treatment of their comorbidities," said Sonika Thakral, a scholar at IIT Delhi, who coordinated with the patients for routine follow-up.
