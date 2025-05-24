93-year-old stuns social media with young looks, shares secrets to staying healthy: Netizens react, ‘Is she a vampire?’

At 93 years old, Lee Gil-ya has gone viral for looking much younger than her age. In a recent university video, the president of Gachon University in South Korea was seen sitting straight and speaking with energy and confidence.

She spoke about the new AI and platform era and said Gachon University would be a top choice for students and companies.

Viewers were amazed by her thick hair, glowing skin and youthful charm. Many online users couldn’t believe she was 93. Some called her the “youngest-looking person” in the country.

“I wouldn’t believe it if someone told me she’s 93,” came from another.

Another Instagram user wrote, “I wish to be that healthy, full of projects and lively and 93.”

“Is she a vampire?” quipped another.

However, not everyone believes that her ageless beauty is all-natural.

“God knows how many procedures she is undergoing to look like this to have such a smooth and wrinkle free face. It's clearly she does not look like this using hidrating cream only. It's exaggerated and vampire legends were born in Transilvania, not in Joseon,” remarked one user.

“Botox?” another wondered.

Born in 1932, Lee shared her beauty secrets in a past interview with Herald Business. She drinks at least 1.5 litres of water daily, replaces coffee with tea and uses humidifiers all the time around her house.

Also Read | Ananya Birla ventures into beauty industry, ropes in Janhvi Kapoor

Childhood memories of poor people dying without care inspired her to become a doctor.

“I don’t drink or smoke, I maintain a regular routine and have been receiving regular laser treatment at the dermatology department of Gil Hospital for the past 10 years," she added.

In an interview with Chosun Daily, Lee said her secret to staying young was doing simple things consistently on a daily basis. She also avoids stress and stimulants.

Lee Gil-ya’s illustrated career Lee Gil-ya started her medical journey in 1951 at Seoul National University and graduated in 1957. She completed her internship in 1965 at Mary Immaculate Hospital, USA, and her residency at Queen’s Hospital Center by 1968.

Later, she earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Japan in 1977.

Also Read | Want to stay healthy in old age? Start eating THESE in your 40s

Lee Gil-ya established Gil Medical Foundation and Gachon Medical University and currently serves as the president of Unified Gachon University.