NEW DELHI : The Union government is working on a centralized database with detailed information on medical research, clinical trials and vaccine development.

The National Health Research Portal will be set up along the lines of the Arogya Setu and Co-WIN platforms with multiple access points for all stakeholders.

The data bank will provide information on research work by both the public and private sectors, as well as the departments of science and technology and biotechnology.

The government is also in the process of formulating the National Health Research Policy, which will help drive the initiatives in healthcare, social and economic development for the next 10 years.

“The covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the role of data in ensuring timely policy interventions. The National Health Research Portal should be created to allow centralized flow of information," said a senior health ministry official, seeking anonymity.

The portal will be developed and maintained by the department of health research under the ministry of health and family welfare, and will be brought under the National Data Sharing and Accessibility Policy of 2012, the official added.

As per the policy, data pertaining to public-funded medical studies will be fed into the centralized system by individuals, academics and research organizations, the civil society and non-governmental organizations.

Access to the data bank will depend on the sensitivity of the research initiative—open access data will be available for all without any authorization; restricted access will be provided for registered entities; and extremely sensitive datasets will be accessible to authorized government departments and ministries, the official added.

The centralized portal will be linked with databases of allied departments such as the department of biotechnology and the department of science and technology, as well as other open data sources, both national and international.

It will also host information on medical studies involving interactions with patients, diagnostic data, such as clinical knowledge, detection and natural history of a disease or therapeutic interventions, he said. Besides information on the development and clinical trials of drugs, biologics and devices, the portal will have information on community-based and managed care-based trials, and preventive primary and secondary health promotion initiatives, he said.

The government has been focusing on interoperable digital systems in the healthcare space. In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a nationwide Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which will create a seamless online platform that will enable interoperability within the digital health ecosystem.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each others. Further, under the mission, every citizen will also now get a digital health ID and their health record will be digitally protected.

