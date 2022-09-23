OPEN APP
Home / Science / Health /  A chronic disease still waiting for a drug

A chronic disease still waiting for a drug

These are just a few names among many companies conducting clinical trials with the hope of finding a drug that can reduce liver inflammation as well as fibrosis, a type of scarring that can lead to liver complications like cirrhosis (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
These are just a few names among many companies conducting clinical trials with the hope of finding a drug that can reduce liver inflammation as well as fibrosis, a type of scarring that can lead to liver complications like cirrhosis (Photo: Bloomberg)
 wsj 3 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 01:30 AM IST David Wainer, The Wall Street Journal

As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high

Drug companies have developed treatments for some of the rarest diseases afflicting a tiny percentage of the population, yet they have failed repeatedly to get a drug on the market for a chronic and increasingly common one.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout