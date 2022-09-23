A chronic disease still waiting for a drug

A chronic disease still waiting for a drug3 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 01:30 AM IST
As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high
As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high
Drug companies have developed treatments for some of the rarest diseases afflicting a tiny percentage of the population, yet they have failed repeatedly to get a drug on the market for a chronic and increasingly common one.