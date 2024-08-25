A deadly new strain of Mpox is raising alarm
Summary
- Health officials warn it could rapidly spread beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo
On 14 August officials at the World Health Organisation classified the outbreak of Mpox as a global health emergency. A new strain of the disease has spread beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo for the first time, to at least 12 other African countries.
