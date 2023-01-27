A happy memory can help you fall asleep, if you know how to use it5 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Trouble sleeping? Try a technique called savoring, or imagining a positive experience in great detail
Lying in bed each night, Andy Buelow often finds himself thinking one thought over and over: How awesome it was to ride the ferry across Lake Michigan as a kid.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×