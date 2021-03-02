India’s mass covid-19 vaccination drive, which began on 16 January, entered its second phase on Monday to include senior citizens and those over 45 years with comorbidities. The programme includes two vaccines. Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford University, is based on a recombinant chimpanzee adenovirus vector that encodes the spike protein. Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with National Institute of Virology, is an “inactivated" vaccine that uses killed SARS-CoV-2 virus, eliciting an immune response targeting more than just the spike protein. In an interview with Mint, Dr Shekhar Mande, secretary, department of scientific and industrial research and director general, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, spoke on how the antibody response by a killed virus vaccine is likely to offer greater protection against mutated variants of covid-19, than vaccines generating antibodies against spike proteins. Edited excerpts:

With covid cases on the rise in India, how will the vaccination drive help in controlling the pandemic?

According to both serological surveys and mathematical model predictions, a substantial portion of India’s population has developed immunity against the virus, perhaps because of natural immunity. The evidence is suggestive of long-lasting immune memory, but the immunity afforded by the presence of antibodies might be expected to last for some months and not longer, while T-cell mediated immunity lasts longer. The most reliable long-term protection is, however, provided through vaccination. It has been suggested that vaccination offers much stronger immune response than natural infection and, therefore, is key to controlling the disease. This has not yet been established, but a section of medical researchers say the presence of antibodies (caused by a previous infection) offers less protection against reinfection from a mutation of the virus, compared to vaccination. Hence, it is imperative that the vaccination programme is completed as early as possible.

The Bharat Biotech vaccine got an emergency-use licence despite not having efficacy data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also administered Covaxin. What is your opinion?

Interestingly, the breadth of antibody response generated by a killed virus vaccine is likely to offer greater protection against mutated viruses, than vaccines that generate antibodies against the spike protein. In the context of the need for nationwide vaccination, we are happy that the regulatory authorities in India have given approval to two vaccines, one (Covishield) unconditionally and the other (Covaxin) under the clinical trial mode. Both vaccines have satisfied the expert committees about their safety and immunogenic requirements. We wait for the Phase III data on Covaxin to become available so that its efficacy can be assessed. The requirement that any vaccine must have 50% efficacy before it can be approved for emergency use comes from the World Health Organization. Even at 40% efficacy, a vaccine gives some protection and at 80% efficacy some vaccine recipients would still be left unprotected. Therefore, we trust the regulatory authorities to take an informed decision and not be bound by this arbitrary guideline. That said, even if everyone in the target population is vaccinated (over 18 years), it is imperative for the public to observe safety protocols.

India has also found mutant coronavirus strains such as the UK, South African, and Brazilian strains. Will it impact vaccine development and will they be effective?

While thousands of mutations have been observed in the SARS-CoV-2 virus to date, the so-called UK variant is the first one to have demonstrated increased transmissibility and, perhaps, greater lethality. The world has thus far been fortunate in this regard. However, the longer the virus is allowed to spread among the unprotected population, the greater the opportunities for the virus to mutate into a more virulent form. We must stop the virus from spreading and mutating and for that it is not enough that everyone in India only is vaccinated.

