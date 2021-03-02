Interestingly, the breadth of antibody response generated by a killed virus vaccine is likely to offer greater protection against mutated viruses, than vaccines that generate antibodies against the spike protein. In the context of the need for nationwide vaccination, we are happy that the regulatory authorities in India have given approval to two vaccines, one (Covishield) unconditionally and the other (Covaxin) under the clinical trial mode. Both vaccines have satisfied the expert committees about their safety and immunogenic requirements. We wait for the Phase III data on Covaxin to become available so that its efficacy can be assessed. The requirement that any vaccine must have 50% efficacy before it can be approved for emergency use comes from the World Health Organization. Even at 40% efficacy, a vaccine gives some protection and at 80% efficacy some vaccine recipients would still be left unprotected. Therefore, we trust the regulatory authorities to take an informed decision and not be bound by this arbitrary guideline. That said, even if everyone in the target population is vaccinated (over 18 years), it is imperative for the public to observe safety protocols.