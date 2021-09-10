A knee or hip ‘replacement’ without surgery? It’s on the horizon

Another injectable drug, lorecivivint, works by inhibiting proteins that contribute to inflammation, cartilage degeneration and the progression of osteoarthritis, while also prompting the development of cartilage-forming cells. Patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis who received a single injection of the drug reported improved pain, function and reduced impact of their symptoms over 24 weeks, according to a study published in July in Rheumatology and Therapy. Two large new trials, which are further evaluating the impact of the drug on pain, inflammation, function and cartilage protective effects, are expected to be completed at the end of the year, says Dr. Yusuf Yazici, a rheumatologist at NYU Langone Health and the chief medical officer at Biosplice Therapeutics, which is conducting the trials.