A moonshot won’t stop cancer

For each of these megamedicines that get injected into my veins I receive roughly 10 more humble therapies that are just as vital. Countercompounds that soften harmful side effects of major drugs. Common vitamins that are needed for the medicines to take hold. Antinausea medicines without which my body would refuse the monthly infusions. Steroids that reduce inflammation and suppress malignant growths. Substances that prevent the immune system from being shut down. A regular shot to strengthen bones. Dental care to prevent the bone drug from destroying my jaw. Exercises and blood thinners so vein clots won’t bring treatment to a halt. Carefully evolved nursing techniques that administer the right elements at the right time. Most of these have been slowly, locally worked out by caregivers coping with immediate individual needs.