A new class of drugs for weight loss could end obesity

The fact that a growing share of humanity has more than enough to eat and no need to exhaust itself through constant, gruelling physical labour should be cause for celebration. Indeed, to most people, it would seem an obvious sign of progress. Yet those same heartening trends are also entombing billions of people in a shroud of fat. The misery associated with this global epidemic of obesity is vast. It kills millions, makes many more sick, costs huge sums—and is an unfathomable well of stigma and shame for those afflicted. If the new drugs being deployed against obesity can reduce this unhappy tally by even a small amount, they should be welcomed with open arms.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}