A scientist’s final quest is to find new schizophrenia drugs. Will he live to see them?
Amy Dockser Marcus , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 27 Nov 2024, 04:16 PM IST
SummaryEdward Scolnick led the development of dozens of medicines while at Merck. His current mission pits him against time and the mental illness of millions, including his son.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dr. Edward Scolnick figures he needs five, maybe 10 more years to solve one of the brain’s greatest mysteries.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less