A search for new antibiotics in ancient DNA

Modern scientific techniques could uncover new opportunities in old hunting grounds, says Gerry Wright, a biochemist at McMaster University in Canada. “The way people found antibiotics in the past was they would go out and get something in the dirt," he says, referring to the fungi and bacteria that most antibiotics are derived from. Microbes have been waging war against one another for eons and have developed excellent defenses against one another. “There haven’t been any compounds better than those made in nature," Wright says.