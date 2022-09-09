A spark of life after death points to new hope for blindness6 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 01:40 AM IST
Researchers are restoring function to the eyes of organ donors, providing a new path for studying eye diseases to help restore lost sight
Researchers have discovered a way to revive eyes from organ donors after death, an advance that opens doors to progress against age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and other major causes of blindness.