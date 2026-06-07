A weight-loss drug that also controls sleep apnea and knee pain: Eli Lilly may have found one

Drugmaker Eli Lilly claims that its next-generation obesity drug also controls sleep apnea and helps with knee pain.
Citing trial results that it presented to medical professionals on Saturday, 6 June, Eli Lilly said that its obesity drug retatrutide curbed sleep apnea severity in addition to boosting weight loss.
Lilly found in a Phase 3 trial that a weekly injection of retatrutide reduced moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea severity by 60.6% in adults with obesity, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Lilly's older drug Zepbound is approved for the condition.
In the same trial, the drug reduced knee osteoarthritis pain by up to 73.1%, Lilly found. The results were presented at an American Diabetes Association conference in New Orleans.
Lilly previously disclosed results of the two studies presented on Saturday showing patients with obesity lost 28% of body weight and adults with type 2 diabetes experienced significant drops in blood sugar levels.
In one of the studies, 2% of patients with diabetes who took the lowest dose of the drug experienced major adverse cardiovascular events. Such events were not necessarily caused by the drug, according to detailed results published in the Lancet on Saturday.
Retatrutide is Lilly's experimental "triple G" drug, which targets GLP-1, a second obesity-related hormone called GIP and the body's receptors for a third hormone called glucagon.
The Indiana-based company and rivals including Denmark's Novo Nordisk are in a race to dominate the booming market for obesity and diabetes drugs.
— With inputs from Reuters
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