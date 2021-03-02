Abbott scientists find rare group of people with controlled HIV

New Delhi: In what is being hailed as a breakthrough for HIV treatment and vaccine development, a team of Abbott scientists claims to have found an unusually high number of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who while having tested positive for HIV antibodies, have low to non-detectable viral load counts without the use of anti-retroviral treatment.

Such a viral load without the use of anti-retroviral treatment, for these people, referred to as HIV elite controllers hold the key to counter the global HIV pandemic. The study done on over 10,000 persons was published in The Lancet’ EBioMedicine journal on Tuesday. The findings, the scientists said, may help researchers uncover biological trends within this population that could lead to advancements in HIV treatments – and potentially vaccines.

The prevalence of HIV elite controllers was 2.7-4.3% in the DRC – compared to a 0.1-2% prevalence worldwide, researchers from Abbott, Johns Hopkins, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, University of Missouri – Kansas City and the Université Protestante au Congo found.

Plasma samples from surveillance efforts collected in 1987, 2001-03 and 2017-19 in the DRC – home to the oldest known HIV strains – allowed researchers to rule out false positives, collection site bias, high genetic diversity and anti-retroviral treatment as the cause of non-detectable viral counts in 10,457 patients from 2017 to 2019. Abbott’s ARCHITECT HIV Ag/Ab Combo tests and m2000 RealTime HIV-1 tests were used in the study to detect HIV antibodies and viral load ranges, respectively, in participants.

"The finding of a large group of HIV elite controllers in the DRC is significant considering that HIV is a life-long, chronic condition that typically progresses over time," said Tom Quinn, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Global Health, and chief of the International HIV/AIDS Research Section of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

"There have been rare instances of the infection not progressing in individuals prior to this study, but this high frequency is unusual and suggests there is something interesting happening at a physiological level in the DRC that’s not random," said Quinn who is also one of study authors.

Since the beginning of the global AIDS pandemic, 76 million people have been infected with HIV and 38 million people today are living with the virus. With the origins of the HIV pandemic traced to sub-Saharan Africa, specifically the DRC, this region is of specific interest to the scientific community. These new findings from Abbott researchers and partners are a continuation of virus hunting efforts that led to the identification of a new strain of HIV in 2019.

"Global surveillance work keeps us ahead of emerging infectious diseases – and in this instance we realized we had found something that could be another step toward unlocking a cure for HIV," said Michael Berg, an associate research fellow in infectious disease research at Abbott, and lead author of the study. "The global research community has more work to do – but harnessing what we learn from this study and sharing it with other researchers puts us closer to new treatments that could possibly eliminate HIV," Berg said.

