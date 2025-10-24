ABC Juice: A daily wellness essential for women— Here’s how to make it work for you

In our busy world today, many women are seeking natural and effortless ways to feel healthy and energised. One popular choice is ABC juice, a mixture of apple, beetroot, and cucumber, which is known for its range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. This thirst-quenching women's drink promotes hydration, digestion and whole-body wellness. Quick and simple to prepare, perfect for daily nutrition, it is fast becoming a staple among those looking for a balanced diet.

Offering her expert views on the health benefits of ABC juice, Dr Ankurita Gupta, Dietitian (BAMS, DHNE, PGDWM, HCA), Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Indirapuram, New Delhi, explains the nutritional value of this juice.

Why this combination can help Women often juggle work, caregiving, and travel, which means meals are sometimes rushed and hydration is inconsistent. ABC juice can assist on three fronts:

Hydration and gentle digestion: Cucumber is mostly water, and apple provides pectin, a soluble fibre that helps regulate bowel movements when the drink is blended with pulp. Patients who switch from packaged sweet beverages to a small glass of ABC juice (with fibre retained) often report fewer energy “crashes” and better satiety between meals.

Cucumber is mostly water, and apple provides pectin, a soluble fibre that helps regulate bowel movements when the drink is blended with pulp. Patients who switch from packaged sweet beverages to a small glass of ABC juice (with fibre retained) often report fewer energy “crashes” and better satiety between meals. Circulation and activity: Beetroot contains natural nitrates that may convert to nitric oxide, a compound linked with better blood flow and exercise tolerance. I advise active patients to think of ABC juice as a supportive food, not a performance product—useful as part of an overall routine that includes sleep, protein, and regular training.

Beetroot contains natural nitrates that may convert to nitric oxide, a compound linked with better blood flow and exercise tolerance. I advise active patients to think of ABC juice as a supportive food, not a performance product—useful as part of an overall routine that includes sleep, protein, and regular training. Micronutrient top-ups: The mix provides small amounts of folate, potassium, vitamin C, and polyphenols. It is not a substitute for a balanced plate, but it can help close gaps on days when vegetables are scarce. How to prepare ABC juice For one serving, blend one small apple, half a medium beetroot, and half a small cucumber with 50–100 ml cold water and a squeeze of lemon. Avoid added sugar or syrups. The key medical advice is to blend and drink rather than strain to keep the fibre. Chilling the ingredients beforehand maintains flavour without needing ice. If taste is an issue, a small piece of ginger or a few mint leaves is acceptable.

When and how much to drink Portion size matters more than recipes. For most healthy adults, 200–250 ml once a day is a sensible upper limit. Many women tolerate it best mid-morning or post-activity. If you live with diabetes or prediabetes, pair the juice with protein or healthy fat like curd, a small egg portion, or a few nuts in order to blunt the glucose rise. For breakfast days, keep the rest of the meal fibre-rich.

Practical variations recommended The base can be adapted to specific goals:

For iron absorption: Add a small wedge of orange or amla to increase vitamin C, which helps the body use non-heme iron in beetroot and plant foods.

Add a small wedge of orange or amla to increase vitamin C, which helps the body use non-heme iron in beetroot and plant foods. For satiety: Blend in a few spoonfuls of plain curd/Greek yoghurt to raise protein (this creates a lassi-style drink).

Blend in a few spoonfuls of plain curd/Greek yoghurt to raise protein (this creates a lassi-style drink). For heat and flavour: A pinch of roasted jeera or black salt can make it more palatable without significantly changing nutrition.

Also Read | Basics about protein powders that you should know

Who should be cautious No single juice suits everyone. Certain things are to be kept in mind to avoid issues at a later stage

Kidney stone tendency (calcium oxalate): Beetroot is higher in oxalates. Those with recurrent stones should limit frequency, keep portions small, drink plenty of water throughout the day, and discuss individualised targets with their doctor.

Beetroot is higher in oxalates. Those with recurrent stones should limit frequency, keep portions small, drink plenty of water throughout the day, and discuss individualised targets with their doctor. Diabetes management: Fruit-based juices can raise glucose faster than whole fruit. Use small servings, retain fibre by not straining, and pair with protein/fat as above. Monitor readings and adjust with your diabetes team.

Fruit-based juices can raise glucose faster than whole fruit. Use small servings, retain fibre by not straining, and pair with protein/fat as above. Monitor readings and adjust with your diabetes team. Blood pressure medications: Beetroot’s nitrate effect is generally mild, but anyone on multiple antihypertensives should introduce the drink gradually and watch for unusual light-headedness. ABC juice is a simple way for women to add fluids and plant nutrients to their day. While they run to conquer the world, a glass of ABC juice becomes the cheerleader that helps accelerate the process. However, it’s recommended to consult a doctor if individuals have very weak gut health.

Also Read | Understanding the toxic relationship between sugar and the liver