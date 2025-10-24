ABC Juice: A daily wellness essential for women— Here’s how to make it work for you

In our busy world today, many women are seeking natural and effortless ways to feel healthy and energised. One popular choice is ABC juice, a mixture of apple, beetroot, and cucumber, which is known for its range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. This thirst-quenching women's drink promotes hydration, digestion and whole-body wellness. Quick and simple to prepare, perfect for daily nutrition, it is fast becoming a staple among those looking for a balanced diet.
Offering her expert views on the health benefits of ABC juice, Dr Ankurita Gupta, Dietitian (BAMS, DHNE, PGDWM, HCA), Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Indirapuram, New Delhi, explains the nutritional value of this juice.
Women often juggle work, caregiving, and travel, which means meals are sometimes rushed and hydration is inconsistent. ABC juice can assist on three fronts:
For one serving, blend one small apple, half a medium beetroot, and half a small cucumber with 50–100 ml cold water and a squeeze of lemon. Avoid added sugar or syrups. The key medical advice is to blend and drink rather than strain to keep the fibre. Chilling the ingredients beforehand maintains flavour without needing ice. If taste is an issue, a small piece of ginger or a few mint leaves is acceptable.
Portion size matters more than recipes. For most healthy adults, 200–250 ml once a day is a sensible upper limit. Many women tolerate it best mid-morning or post-activity. If you live with diabetes or prediabetes, pair the juice with protein or healthy fat like curd, a small egg portion, or a few nuts in order to blunt the glucose rise. For breakfast days, keep the rest of the meal fibre-rich.
The base can be adapted to specific goals:
No single juice suits everyone. Certain things are to be kept in mind to avoid issues at a later stage
ABC juice is a simple way for women to add fluids and plant nutrients to their day. While they run to conquer the world, a glass of ABC juice becomes the cheerleader that helps accelerate the process. However, it’s recommended to consult a doctor if individuals have very weak gut health.